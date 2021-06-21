DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY SIRONA saw growth in both Consumables and Technologies & Equipment in the first quarter of 2021, driven by a stronger-than-expected recovery in global dental demand. Its strategic buyouts of Byte and Datum Dental are major positives. Per the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company’s R&D has been increased substantially in 2021 and as per management this trend is likely to continue in the near future. A raised financial outlook for 2021 buoys optimism. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s results in the first quarter were better-than-expected. Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA outperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company witnessed a decline in organic sales in its Technologies & Equipment segment during the quarter. Forex woes also pose a challenge to the company.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

XRAY stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.91. 13,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 257,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

