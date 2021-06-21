Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Impala Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,869 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 3.8% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $58,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.53. 53,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,669,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.