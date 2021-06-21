Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £26,000 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).
DXRX opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.86. Diaceutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00.
