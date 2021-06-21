Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £26,000 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

DXRX opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.86. Diaceutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £107.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

