DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 19.3% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $322,578.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00410352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00971737 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars.

