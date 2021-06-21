Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $6.81 on Wednesday, reaching $160.83. 2,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14. Dillard’s has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $183.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

