Dimecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,842.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 53.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $1,842.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00030754 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00162093 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

