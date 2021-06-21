DMScript (DMST) Price Down 39.4% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $393,574.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00158075 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,476.16 or 1.00146229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002723 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

