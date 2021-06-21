Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

D stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.22. 31,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

