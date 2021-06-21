Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $216,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,990. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

