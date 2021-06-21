Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.69. 13,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.