Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $76,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 94,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded up $20.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,373.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $763.98 and a twelve month high of $1,384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

