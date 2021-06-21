Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.04. The stock had a trading volume of 132,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The stock has a market cap of $431.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

