Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

KO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 272,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

