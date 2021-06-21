Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of First Republic Bank worth $96,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,255,000 after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $4.84 on Monday, hitting $183.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,190. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.30.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

