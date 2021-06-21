DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of DouYu International worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in DouYu International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DouYu International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOYU. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 0.78. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

