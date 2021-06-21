Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.07

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 43931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

