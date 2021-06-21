DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,153 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after acquiring an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $266.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

