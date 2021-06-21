DRW Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

DEO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.11. 10,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,456. The company has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

