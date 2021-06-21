DRW Securities LLC Invests $290,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,326 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $935,975 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

