DRW Securities LLC Invests $6.80 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4,230.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

TQQQ traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $110.00. 695,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,261,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $114.08.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.