DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

