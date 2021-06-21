DRW Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period.

BATS ENOR traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $27.91. 10,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14.

