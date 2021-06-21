DRW Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 102,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $108.44.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

