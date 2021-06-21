Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DPG opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

