E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target stock opened at $230.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

