E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $221,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $233.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.82 and a 52 week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

