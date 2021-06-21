E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,474 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVAX stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

