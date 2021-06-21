E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,397 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Trimble by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Trimble by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

