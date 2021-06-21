E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $164,000 Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $624.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

