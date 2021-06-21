E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ResMed by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

ResMed stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.33. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $242.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

