E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 604 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.