e-Gulden Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.46 million and $77.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00412312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010795 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,981,390 coins and its circulating supply is 17,159,116 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

