Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $114.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.