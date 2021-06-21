Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $184,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

EMN opened at $114.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

