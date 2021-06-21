EasyFi Trading Down 31.7% Over Last Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $720,785.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00010223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.28 or 0.00685627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081228 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

