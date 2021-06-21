easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

