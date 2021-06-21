easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESYJY. UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

