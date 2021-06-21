Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $290,162.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00158273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.21 or 1.00474644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

