Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,170,585 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,099. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

