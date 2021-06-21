Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) to Raise $101 Million in IPO

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (ELEV) plans to raise $101 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $365.1 million.

J.P. Morgan, Cowen and SVB Leerink ​ ​ served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow ​ ​ was co-manager.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a precision oncology company focused on the development of targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations. Our vision is to elevate precision medicine to the forefront of every cancer treatment journey, as we believe that each patient living with cancer deserves the opportunity to benefit from a genomically-driven treatment decision. We utilize our deep expertise in developing drugs for rare, genomically-defined patient populations and strategic collaborations with our diagnostic collaborators to work towards a future where each tumor’s unique genomic test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine. “.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 8 employees. The company is located at 888 Seventh Ave., 12th Floor, New York, New York 10106, USA and can be reached via phone at (716) 371-1125.

