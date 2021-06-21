Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $70.95

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $47.51 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $70.95 or 0.00218040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.07 or 0.03946372 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,929,763 coins and its circulating supply is 17,660,263 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

