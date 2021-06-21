Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 82,645 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.