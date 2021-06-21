Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,658 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

