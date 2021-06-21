Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,386 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.97.

NYSE:AYI opened at $178.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

