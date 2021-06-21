Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,529,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLTM opened at $10.25 on Monday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74.

