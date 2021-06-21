Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,098 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $36.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,357. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

