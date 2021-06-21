Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $175,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,991 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MITK opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 0.28. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.