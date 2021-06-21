Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,203 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $26.61 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

