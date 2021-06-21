Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,203 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $26.61 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.38.
Separately, TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
Tower Semiconductor Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
