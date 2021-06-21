Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.65. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

