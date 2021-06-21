Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,184 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Blucora by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $846.80 million, a PE ratio of -1,749.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

