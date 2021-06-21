Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 15,675 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,714.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,802.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VIRI stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.